KATELAN LTC ROBERT J., USAR

Age 96, of Baldwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly J. (Schell) Katelan; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Audrey) Schell; sister-in-law, Gloria (the late Theodore) Schell; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob honorably served his nation in World War II, and was present for the Battle of the Bulge. He received many accolades including two Bronze Star Medals, the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal, EAME Theater Service Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He retired from the Armed Forces in April of 1982 after a 40 year career. He then pursued a career with Bell Telephone Company before retiring. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 7-9 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Friday, March 1, 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz