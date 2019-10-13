|
|
KOPINSKI ROBERT J.
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on Oct. 10, 2019. Husband of Kathleen Noel Kopinski; father of Jeffrey M., James A., JoAlyce, Jerry N., and Jonathan P.(Brenda) Kopinski; grandfather of six. Visitation Sun. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh One Children's Hospital Drive 4401 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019