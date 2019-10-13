Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
ROBERT J. KOPINSKI

ROBERT J. KOPINSKI Obituary
KOPINSKI ROBERT J.

Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on Oct. 10, 2019.  Husband of Kathleen Noel Kopinski; father of Jeffrey M., James A., JoAlyce, Jerry N., and Jonathan P.(Brenda) Kopinski; grandfather of six. Visitation Sun. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to,  UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh One Children's Hospital Drive 4401 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
