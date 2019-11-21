|
|
KROPF ROBERT J.
Age 91, of Robinson Twp., passed peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved Husband of 69 years to Margaret "Peg" Kropf; father of Kathy (Bruce) Wolf and Lyle "Buzz" (Linda) Kropf; also 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; son of the late Anton and Mary Kropf. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Masonic Service on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 where a funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Union Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019