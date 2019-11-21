Home

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
ROBERT J. KROPF

ROBERT J. KROPF Obituary
KROPF ROBERT J.

Age 91, of Robinson Twp., passed peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved Husband of 69 years to Margaret "Peg" Kropf; father of Kathy (Bruce) Wolf and Lyle "Buzz" (Linda) Kropf; also 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; son of the late Anton and Mary Kropf. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Masonic Service on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. both at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike Robinson Twp., PA 15136 where a funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in Union Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
