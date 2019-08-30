Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KUHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. KUHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. KUHN Obituary
KUHN ROBERT J.

Age 75, of Gibsonia, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Maureen O'Neil Kuhn; dear father of Robin (Michael) Blevins, Kerri (Chris) Rudolph, Meghan Donoghue; and Pap-Pap to 10 grandchildren. Rob was a 50 year member of Verona Lodge 548 F&AM and 46+ years in Syria Shrine. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. His smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed by those who loved him. Service and interment private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be made to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now