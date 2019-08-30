|
KUHN ROBERT J.
Age 75, of Gibsonia, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Maureen O'Neil Kuhn; dear father of Robin (Michael) Blevins, Kerri (Chris) Rudolph, Meghan Donoghue; and Pap-Pap to 10 grandchildren. Rob was a 50 year member of Verona Lodge 548 F&AM and 46+ years in Syria Shrine. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. His smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed by those who loved him. Service and interment private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019