Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KULBACKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. KULBACKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT J. KULBACKI Obituary
KULBACKI ROBERT J.

Age 79 of Shaler Twp., on March 20, 2019. Husband of the late Charlotte Kulbacki; father of Robert (Diana), Joseph (Heather), and Timothy (Heidi) Kulbacki, and Christine (Neil) Sabatini; grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Stephanie, Nicole, Dalton, Allison, and Bruno, and the late Felicia; great-grandfather of Jobe and Ashlyn; son of the late Joseph and Bertha Kulbacki; brother of Len (Diane) Kulbacki, Lorraine Sullivan and the late Dan (surviving Carol) and Margie (surviving Ray) Tabacheck. Robert was a former employee of Nabisco in East Liberty for 38 years. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at:


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now