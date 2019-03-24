|
|
KULBACKI ROBERT J.
Age 79 of Shaler Twp., on March 20, 2019. Husband of the late Charlotte Kulbacki; father of Robert (Diana), Joseph (Heather), and Timothy (Heidi) Kulbacki, and Christine (Neil) Sabatini; grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Stephanie, Nicole, Dalton, Allison, and Bruno, and the late Felicia; great-grandfather of Jobe and Ashlyn; son of the late Joseph and Bertha Kulbacki; brother of Len (Diane) Kulbacki, Lorraine Sullivan and the late Dan (surviving Carol) and Margie (surviving Ray) Tabacheck. Robert was a former employee of Nabisco in East Liberty for 38 years. Visitation Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit us at:
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019