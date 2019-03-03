|
KWIATEK ROBERT J. "ROBBIE"
Age 79, of Moon Township, passed peacefully, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter P. and Lucy J. (Lubarski) Kwiatek; loving brother of Walter (Barbara) Kwiatek and Paul (Missy) Kwiatek; uncle of Nathan Kwiatek, Ericka Kwiatek and Lisa (Ed) Reyes; also survived by several cousins. A special thanks to the staff at Verland (Moon Clinton House) for their loving care and kindness given to Robbie, your outpouring of support and love was overwhelming. No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Sebastian Church, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019