ROBERT J. MAHA Sr.

ROBERT J. MAHA Sr. Obituary
MAHA, SR. ROBERT J.

Robert J. Maha Sr., age 83, of Dravosburg, formerly of McKeesport, PA. Beloved Son of John Maha and Mary (Boris) Maha; beloved father of Robert J. Maha Jr. M.D. (Alia), Lance P. Maha (Janet), and William F. Maha (Beth); beloved grandfather to Lauren, Ryan, Cory, Mitchell, Ava, and Colby. Sandra Yoders was the former wife of the deceased. Bob's work ethic, perseverance, and likable nature were an inspiration to his family. At age 26, he shattered his right leg when he jumped three stories from a fire that killed 5 people. Despite his injured leg, he worked 29 years as a steel worker in numerous positions including the coveted open hearth.  While a steel worker, he also operated a business on weekends and evenings, where he made spaghetti sauce and ravioli with the assistance of his children in a Munhall shop.  Despite working multiple jobs, he found time to attend all of his sons' athletic events, coach his sons' sports teams, and sponsor all-star teams. When the steel industry collapsed, Bob bootstrapped his way to become owner of the Locker Room Bar and then the Airways Nightclub in Dravosburg, PA.  He was friends to many and an enemy to none. Bob received great joy from the academic, athletic, musical, and professional accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.  He served his country in the National Guard from 1957-1962. Visitation and funeral service are private.  In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Academy, 3150 Washington Rd #201, Canonsburg, PA 15317, phone 724-933-4673. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-461-6394.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
