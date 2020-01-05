Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
ROBERT MALINIC
ROBERT J. MALINIC


1924 - 2020
ROBERT J. MALINIC Obituary
MALINIC ROBERT J.

Age 95, of Allison Park, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Olive (Snyder) Malinic; loving father of Elizabeth "Betti" (Paul) Dudenas, Virginia (Robert) Bonello and the late Patricia (surviving husband Robert) Marino; cherished grandfather of Peter Dudenas and Nicholas Dudenas; dear brother of Rose Marie Koslow, the late John Malinic and Edward Malinic; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob was a 1941 graduate of Peabody High School. He served as a Navy Pilot in the Pacific during World War II. Bob worked as a chemical engineer for Gulf/Chevron. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 214. Bob was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and being with his family. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ursula Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 700 North Bell Avenue, Carnegie, PA  15106 or the American Red Cross, 2801 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
