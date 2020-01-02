Home

Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
Allison Park, PA
ROBERT J. NIEDERBERGER


1949 - 2019
NIEDERBERGER ROBERT J.

Passed on December 29, 2019 of McCandless Twp.  Beloved husband of Sandra (Weyandt) Niederberger; loving father of Jenelle (JW) Beekman, Michael (Danae) and Robert (Carrie) Niederberger; grandfather of Lucas, Alex, Isla, Rock, Sloane, Chloe, Rose and Layla; brother of William, James, John, Michael, Cathy (Guy Costa) Niederberger, Mary Jo Bristol and the late Vincent Niederbegrer and Nancy Bik.  Friends will be received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr. McCandless Twp.  A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday in St. Catherine of Sweden Church at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to MS Society or the   For more on Bob's life please visit www.sperlingfuneral.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
