PEREVUZNIK, JR. ROBERT J.
Of Monroeville, age 80, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Cathy (Fiedor) Perevuznik for 60 years. Cherished father of Robert J. Perevuznik, Jr. of Scottdale and Cathy (Tom) Skidmore of North Huntingdon. Treasured grandfather of Emily and Rebecca Perevuznik; Garrett and Lindsey Skidmore. Brother of the late George (Tami) Perevuznik and the late Rosemary (late Dennis) Durmis. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. After graduation from Turtle Creek High School in 1957, he attended the University of Pittsburgh. Bob soon became employed with Westinghouse R & D Center in Churchill and stayed for 50 years until retiring. Bob was a lifelong member and volunteer of St. John Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh, served on the Parish council and chaired the St. John Golf Outing for many years. He obviously loved golf. Bob's other passion was his fondness for antique cars. Among other cars, he was the proud owner of The Blue Diamond, a 1956 Ford Sunliner convertible that he had owned since 1957. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Parastas will be prayed on Friday at 7 p.m. Funeral Service in St. John Orthodox Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Orthodox Church, 211 Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020