POTTS ROBERT J. "BOB"

Of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Oakmont, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Bob was a decorated Korean War Era Corporal in the Marine Corps. He leaves behind his loving wife, Terry (Kokal) Potts; son, Bobby Potts; and daughters, Linda (Glenn) Brown, Lori Land, and Lisa Potts; Bob was the beloved Pap to his grandchildren, Joel, Micah, Moriah, David, Faith, Christopher, and the late Nathanael; and great-grandchildren, Rosette, Savannah, and Lana. Dad was an avid golfer, bowler, hunter, and fisherman. He was also a little league baseball coach, which was inspired by his love for baseball. He tried out for the Pirates as a left handed first baseman before joining the Marine Corps. He retired from his civilian career as an auditor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all of us. Family and friends will be received on Friday 4-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565, where his blessing service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow with military honors in Plum Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to: www.englishfuneralhome.com