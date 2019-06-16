Home

Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
ROBERT J. REPACK

ROBERT J. REPACK Obituary
REPACK ROBERT J.

On Friday, June 14, 2019, age 86, of Beechview. Beloved husband of Rita (Oclepo). Born March 26, 1933 to the late Joseph and Mary Repack; loving father of Karen Bucci; dear brother of Joseph Repack; uncle of Arlene Cybak, of Virginia, and Gail Donelli, of Virginia. Robert was a sergeant in the Pittsburgh Police Department and retired on June 2, 1989. He was a member of FOP, American Legion Post #710, and also a veteran of U.S. Army, who served during the Korean War. Friends will be received Monday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., Bensonia Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., in St. Pamphilus Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. A private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Add a tribute at www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
