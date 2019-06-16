REPACK ROBERT J.

On Friday, June 14, 2019, age 86, of Beechview. Beloved husband of Rita (Oclepo). Born March 26, 1933 to the late Joseph and Mary Repack; loving father of Karen Bucci; dear brother of Joseph Repack; uncle of Arlene Cybak, of Virginia, and Gail Donelli, of Virginia. Robert was a sergeant in the Pittsburgh Police Department and retired on June 2, 1989. He was a member of FOP, American Legion Post #710, and also a veteran of U.S. Army, who served during the Korean War. Friends will be received Monday, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., Bensonia Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., in St. Pamphilus Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. A private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Add a tribute at www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.