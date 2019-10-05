|
|
RIDGEWAY ROBERT J.
Peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, Bob, age 79, of Scott Twp. Beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. Ridgeway; loving father of Steven R. (Bonnie), Scott M. and Gregory J. (Meagan) Ridgeway; dear grandfather of Ryan, Lauren, Natalie, Emily, Ethan and Caleb Ridgeway. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. only where the funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. Bob was a longtime season ticket holder and a lifelong Steeler fan. Steeler apparel welcomed for visitation. Bob was a retired divisional sales manager for various companies in the food sales industry. If desired, memorials may be made to the, 790 Holiday Dr., #11, Pgh., PA 15220. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019