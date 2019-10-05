Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT RIDGEWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. RIDGEWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. RIDGEWAY Obituary
RIDGEWAY ROBERT J.

Peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019, Bob, age 79, of Scott Twp. Beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. Ridgeway; loving father of Steven R. (Bonnie), Scott M. and Gregory J. (Meagan) Ridgeway; dear grandfather of Ryan, Lauren, Natalie, Emily, Ethan and Caleb Ridgeway. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. only where the funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. Bob was a longtime season ticket holder and a lifelong Steeler fan. Steeler apparel welcomed for visitation. Bob was a retired divisional sales manager for various companies in the food sales industry. If desired, memorials may be made to the, 790 Holiday Dr., #11, Pgh., PA 15220. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now