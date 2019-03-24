RILEY ROBERT J

Age 92, formally of Reserve Township, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Venice, Florida; he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Grayce C. (Hayson); in addition to his son, Robert, husband to Christine; he is survived by his children, Richard, Ronald (Diane), Kathleen (the late Donald Smith), and Roger (Cindy); he also leaves seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Timothy, Lynsey (Clinton), Colton, Victoria (Nathan), Robert, Grace; and great-grandchild, Evelyn; also surviving is his loving companion of seven years, Gail Saunders. Bob was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. He was a World War II veteran having served in Japan and was a member of the VFW. Bob enjoyed getting together with family and friends, Pittsburgh sports, golf, dancing and especially making people laugh. A mass of celebration will be held at Most Holy Name on May 25th at 10:30 a.m.