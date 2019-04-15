Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Robert J. Sage Jr.

Robert J. Sage Jr. Obituary
SAGE ROBERT J., JR.

Age 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019.  Husband of Judith A. (Magdic) Sage; father of Amanda M. Sage (fiancé Greg Fincham),  Robert J. Sage III, Mark A. (Brenda) Sage, Bonnie J. (Sam) Sage Campbell and the late Steven Robert Sage; five grandchildren; brother of Nora (Jeff) Domico and the late Viola Gray and Paul E. Sage. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main Street, 724-863-1200, Irwin, where a blessing service will be held Wednesday.  For online condolences please visit:


snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
