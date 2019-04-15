|
SAGE ROBERT J., JR.
Age 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019. Husband of Judith A. (Magdic) Sage; father of Amanda M. Sage (fiancé Greg Fincham), Robert J. Sage III, Mark A. (Brenda) Sage, Bonnie J. (Sam) Sage Campbell and the late Steven Robert Sage; five grandchildren; brother of Nora (Jeff) Domico and the late Viola Gray and Paul E. Sage. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main Street, 724-863-1200, Irwin, where a blessing service will be held Wednesday. For online condolences please visit:
snyderfuneralservices.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019