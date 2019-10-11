|
|
SPRATT ROBERT J.
Age 65, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Father of Renee J. (Mark) Thomas and Erik J. (Sherry) Spratt. Previously married to Nancy Wilkins Hopchak. Grandfather of Jenna, Jack, Raegan and Elliott. Brother of Carol Johnston (Mike), Jackie Bebout (Dave), Michael and the late Tim Spratt and Ronnie Kennedy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitations on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019