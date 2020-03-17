Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Memorial Park
ROBERT J. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON ROBERT J.

Age 68, of South Park, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 14, 2020. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia D. Thompson; his loving children, Robert P. (Stacey) Thompson and Stephanie Thompson; two granddaughters, Kayleigh and Kaitlyn Thompson; and grandson, Dominic Condello. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Timothy (Pauline) Thompson, Marie (Gary) Diesing, Shelly Thompson, Lynne (John "Rudy") Rudolph, Terri ThompsonMiles, Mark (Kenny) Thompson, and Alys (Wayne) Dooley; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert L. and Mary Lorraine Thompson. Bob very much enjoyed attending car cruises in his '65 Fury, as well as spending time with his beloved family. He enjoyed raising his two children with his beloved wife, Pattie, of 47 years. Bob was also proudly employed as a Nuclear Lab Specialist Technician at U.S. Department of Energy Bettis Atomic Power Lab for 32 years. Additionally, Bob was a proud member of the Mason's Lodge No. 221 and the Shriner's International. Bob loved to participate in the Brentwood Fourth of July parade alongside the Hillbilly Shriners. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home's Chapel. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to at https://lovetotherescue.org/. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
