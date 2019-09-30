|
WOJCIECHOWSKI ROBERT J.
On September 29, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, Robert J. Wojciechowski, 63, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of 29 years to Rose T. Wojciechowski; devoted brother to James (Kim) Wojciechowski and Paul Graffia. Rob was a loving father to Joshua D. (Cheri) Wojciechowski and Gustav Michael (Lauren). Just and an amazing grandfather to grandchildren, Isla Wojciechowski, Brody and Kip Just. A hockey fanatic, drummer and golfer. Rob enjoyed each and every day to the fullest. He will be deeply missed. Friends received Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Private blessing service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Pl Suite 1661, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Online donations to https://mariolemieux.org. For further details check with Simons Funeral Homes online website, www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019