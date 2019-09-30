Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WOJCIECHOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. WOJCIECHOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. WOJCIECHOWSKI Obituary
WOJCIECHOWSKI ROBERT J.

On September 29, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, Robert J. Wojciechowski, 63, passed away peacefully.  Beloved husband of 29 years to Rose T. Wojciechowski; devoted brother to James (Kim) Wojciechowski and Paul Graffia.  Rob was a loving father to Joshua D. (Cheri) Wojciechowski and Gustav Michael (Lauren). Just and an amazing grandfather to grandchildren, Isla Wojciechowski, Brody and Kip Just. A hockey fanatic, drummer and golfer. Rob enjoyed each and every day to the fullest. He will be deeply missed. Friends received Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway.  Private blessing service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Pl Suite 1661, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Online donations to https://mariolemieux.org. For further details check with Simons Funeral Homes online website, www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now