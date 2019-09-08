|
YOUNG ROBERT J.
Age 94, of Gibsonia, on September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lurana Heidbreder Young; loving father of Cynthia Young and Patricia Young; brother of Delores Courty; uncle of Carolyn Zimmerman, Christopher Stoves, Douglas Stoves, James Stoves, Janis Dugan, Christine Courty, and Charles Courty. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Bakerstown United Methodist Church. A WWII Army Veteran, Bob was a longtime electrical engineer with Westinghouse Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, canoeing, and being outdoors. He could fix anything, would help anyone in need, and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019