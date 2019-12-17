|
GORSIN ROBERT JAMES
Robert J. Gorsin, of Hazelwood, formerly of South Park, passed into the arms of the Lord on December 15, 2019, age 74. Beloved husband of the late Verna M. (Bane) Gorsin; father of Dawnmarie Smith and Paul (Kellie) Yeso; grandfather of Natasha and Paul T. Yeso, and Airiana Mae Plata; son of the late Tony and Mildred (Ashcraft) Gorsin; brother of Nancy (Thomas) Pigford and the late William (the late Rosalie) Gorsin; uncle of Lee and Joanne Pigford, Kristine (Ron) Gill, Kevin Gorsin, and the late Marci Pigford. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. After proudly serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War, Robert remained a member of the Army National Guard for 15 years. He spent his civilian career as a prison guard at Western Penitentiary. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, VFW Post 709 Sharpsburg, and the American Legion Post 0650. Family and friends received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 on Friday, December 20, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or . Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019