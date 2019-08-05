|
|
MALONE ROBERT JAMES
Following a very full 93 years of life Bob, of West View, PA, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, with family by his side. He was born on November 6, 1925, in Bellevue, PA attended North Catholic High School before transferring to Bellevue High School. He proudly served in WWII and after his discharge attended The Duffs School of Business leading him to a long successful career in the insurance industry. In 1960 he founded Fidelity Insurance Agency and grew the company to later employ three of his children. As his business grew he became known as R. J. (Bob) Malone of Fidelity Insurance Agency where there is "never a charge for advice." Bob was a proud member of Highland Country and an avid golfer (and gin player). He and his wife, Mary, were fixtures at Highland & Rico's and instantly made friendships with everybody they encountered. Some have suggested he single-handedly kept I. C. Light in production! Bob was also a long-time member of the Eureka Federal Savings & Loan board of directors and served on the West View Water Authority. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; sons, Michael and Bob; and his parents, Mary and Regis. Bob is survived by his children, David (Nancy), Mary Anne Shreckengast (Keith) and Paul (Madeline); daughters-in-law, Susan (Michael) and Katie (Bob); grandchildren, Zach, Callahan, Max, Ian, Leah, Margo, Shannon, Mary, Patrick, Megan, Jane, Devin, Mary Katherine, Bob and Maggie. He also was blessed with five beautiful great-grandchildren. A viewing will take place at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh PA 15229 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Teresa of Avila in Ross Twp. at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019