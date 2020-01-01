|
NIEDERBERGER ROBERT JAMES
Robert ("Bob") James Niederberger passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Bob, also affectionately known as Bobby and Bop, was our patriarch and our rock. He was also the toughest guy we knew, having fought a heroic battle with multiple sclerosis and related complications for over 25 years; in spite of this, his positivity till the very end was undying and remarkable. Born September 18, 1949, in Mount Oliver, PA, Bob was the fourth of nine children born to Emmett and Nancy Niederberger. An avid pianist who could play-by-ear with the best of them, Bob was also a talented speaker and storyteller, imparting humor and good spirits to those around him. In his career, Bob worked for PPG in several different places around the world, but his proudest accomplishment was helping to build and manage the first American glass plant (and largest US-Sino joint venture at the time) in China in 1985, shortly after the opening of China to foreign investment. While Bob traveled the world, he was a Pittsburgh guy at heart. He loved local sports – a great T-Ball coach to his kids, a doting fan of his beloved Pirates and Steelers, and a regular attendee at high school basketball games. He had a deep commitment to faith and community. Bob was very involved with St. Sebastian Church for 30 years – as a pianist, the director of folk groups, a member of the Finance Council and a business manager in later years – all of which culminated in Bob being the recipient of the 'Manifesting the Kingdom' award by the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 2006. But most of all, Bob was always and forever a family guy – a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandy; children, Jenelle Beekman (JW), Mike (Danae), and Rob (Carrie); eight grandchildren, Lucas, Alex, Isla, Rock, Sloane, Chloe, Rose and Layla; six remaining siblings, Bill, Jim, John, Mary Bristol, Mike, Cathy and husband, Guy Costa; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings, Nancy Bik and Vinny Niederberger. Bob's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care provided by St. Barnabas Homecare, the ICU and 6th Floor medical staff at UPMC Passavant Hospital, and in particular, Chris Johnston – a 'family member' in every way but in blood – for his enduring support and friendship over many years. The family will greet friends at a viewing from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020, at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME 700 Blazier Dr McCandless Twp.. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10am at St. Catherine of Sweden Church in Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to the MS Society or the .