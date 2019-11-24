Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROBERT MILLER
ROBERT JAY MILLER

ROBERT JAY MILLER Obituary
MILLER ROBERT JAY

Age 71, of Castle Shannon, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Loving father of Bob (Christine), Monica, Anitra, and Casey (Louann). Cherished Pap Pap of Danielle (Antonio), Devon and Ashleigh; Great-Pap Pap of Ava and Antonio. Brother of Roberta and Raymond. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacquelyn; his parents, John and Emma. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's honor to the Arboretum at Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, 15236. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
