|
|
DEKLEWA ROBERT JOHN
Age 94, of Bridgeville, on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sadie (Kozak) Deklewa for 65 years; loving father of David (Carol) Deklewa and Diane (Jim) Beckman; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Mario) Haifa, Andrew (Lauren) Beckman, Sarah (Cory) Blotzer, David Fryer, Christopher (Raeanne) Fryer, Timothy (Marlo) Fryer and Robert Deklewa, great-grandfather of Mario and Conner Haifa, Malone and Alma Fryer, Larken and Leland Fryer; he was preceded in death by his parents; John and Frances Deklewa; brothers, John, Jr. and Theodore Deklewa. Robert was the Vice President and co-owner of John Deklewa and Sons, Inc. He was a longtime member of Chartiers Country Club and a member of the Model A Ford Club. Family and friends received on Thursday, October 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019