Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME
600 Beaver Ave.
Midland, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME
600 Beaver Ave.
Midland, PA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:30 PM
SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME
600 Beaver Ave.
Midland, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
More Obituaries for ROBERT DePHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JOHN DePHILLIPS


1935 - 2020
DePHILLIPS ROBERT JOHN

Age 84, of South Beaver Twp., passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born December 31, 1935 in Wall, PA, he was a son of the late Frank DePhillips and Anne Urick DePhillips Drahusz.  He was a veteran of the US Army, where he was stationed in Korea after the Korean War, and had retired as a pilot for Rockwell International.  Robert was a faithful and active member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland. Robert and his wife, Annice, enjoyed traveling the world, taking cruises, spending their winters in Miami, Florida, and engaging in social activities at their church. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his wife, Annice DePhillips on December 14, 2009, a brother, Francis DePhillips, and his stepfather, Alexander Drahusz. Surviving are two sons, Dean (Kristen) DePhillips, Orlando, FL, Robert Michael (Sheila) DePhillips, Waynesburg, PA, five grandchildren, Amanda Hull, Washington, PA, J.R. (Sarah) DePhillips, Chesapeake, VA, Matthew (Marisol) El Paso, TX, Caroline (Angel) DePhillips, Cleveland, TN, Emerson DePhillips, Orlando, and five great-grandchildren, Lillian and Sophia Hull, and Noah, Wyatt, and Violet DePhillips. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland where a Pomen service will be held at 7:30. A Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church by his Father Dajan Barac.  Interment will take place at the Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles, PA. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
