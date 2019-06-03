HEALEY ROBERT JOHN

Age 73, of Patterson Heights, Beaver County, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 while under the care of Elmcroft of Chippewa. Born June 21, 1945 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Thomas Healey and Rose Emma Milligan Healey. Bob proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He also took pride in working for Westinghouse for 41 years as a breaker manufacturer. He will always be remembered as a loyal, caring and hardworking person by everyone who knew him. Above all, Bob cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be dearly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Jocelyn (Trev) Gerwig of Zelienople; his granddaughter, Nora Gerwig; his sister, Isabelle (Tom) McCusker of Hagerstown, MD; and his nieces and nephews, Susan McCusker Borbash, Lauren Donald Steklachick, Brian McCusker and Steven Teacher. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Lynn Healey, who passed away on March 3, 2019; and his brother, Thomas Healey. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063., with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at the English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his honor to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.