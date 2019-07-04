LUGAILA ROBERT JOHN (RJ)

Robert John Lugaila (RJ) was born into the arms of angels on July 1, 2019, at 1:14 p.m. He was greeted in heaven by his Grandfathers Robert Connolly and John Lugaila, Sr. RJ was loved beyond measure by his parents, John and Erin Lugaila. He was anxiously awaited and will be missed forever by those whose lives he touched. His family on earth includes sister, Mia; Grandmothers, Tina Connolly and Kathleen Lugaila; Uncle Dan, Uncle Keith, Aunt Sandy, Uncle Paul, Aunt Beth; cousins, Brian and Kevin; and many many second cousins, great-aunts and uncles, extended family, friends and neighbors who have been waiting to meet him. RJ was 8 pounds, 20 inches. He had lots of thick black hair and was perfect in every way. Family and friends welcome Saturday 1-3 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service at 3:30 p.m. *A message from John, Erin, and RJ: We know that this is a difficult situation for all of you who love and care for us and that it is not possible for everyone to attend the service. We feel your love and prayers and know that you are with us in our hearts. www.slaterfuneral.com.