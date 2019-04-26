REBER ROBERT JOHN

Age 68, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 26, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA to Edward and Marie (Schneider) Reber. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Brennan) Reber; two sons, Jason Reber, Ryan (Diana) Reber; daughter, Joy (CJ) Jahanbani; brother, Kevin (Linda) Reber; sister, Cynthia (Tony) Butowicz; sister-in-law, Peggy Reber; three grandsons, Christopher Santos, Alex Reber, Mason Reber; five granddaughters, Nikki Santos, Rachel Santos, Kaitlin Jahanbani, Malina Reber, Fallyn Reber; great-granddaughter, Scarlet Santos; many nieces, nephews, extended family; and his group of close friends in The Continuation Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie; two brothers, James Reber, William Reber; and two sisters, Marie Kostella and Melissa Reber. Robert graduated from St. Justin High School, Pittsburgh, PA Class of 1968. He went to Penn Technical School. Robert retired from ArcelorMittal following 43 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, served as a lector and Eucharistic minister and also served on the Church Finance Counsel. Robert was a member of United Steelworkers Local 6787, past Chairman of The Boys and Girls Club of Porter County and a board member for 25 years. Robert also was a Past President of The South Haven Jaycees, Past President and member of The South Haven Lions Club and volunteered with Rebuilding Together. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Rosary Service to be held at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Robert's honor may be made to South Haven Boys and Girls Club, 723 Long Run Rd.,Valparaiso, IN 46385. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

