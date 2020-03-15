|
JONES ROBERT
Age 71, of McKees Rocks, unexpectedly on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Beloved Husband of Marcella "Marcie"; loving father of Michael (Ashleigh); loving brother of Carol Mihal (Al), and the late Melanie (the late James) Colt. Preceded in death by his parents, Eleanore (Krall) Jones and Lloyd Jones. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020