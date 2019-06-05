DILETTUSO ROBERT JOSEPH

Passed away on Monday, May 20th at his home in York, Pennsylvania at the age of 92. He was born in Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, son of Primo and Carmel Dilettuso. He served his country in WWII as a Naval radio operator. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Lois of 60 years and their three children, Sandra (John), Steven and Sharon; five grandchildren, Jessica (Bobby), Lindsay (James), Robert, Jake, Julia; and great-grandson, Jameson. Bob was an award winning salesman at Kaufmann's for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, reader, storyteller, handyman, bargain shopper, and Pittsburgh sports fan. He was cared for in his final years by his loving son, Steven. Bob was a loyal husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather who will be deeply missed.