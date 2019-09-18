|
FEY ROBERT JOSEPH
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, age 73, of Mars. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Regis and Dorothy Clair Fey. Bob was President of Fey Steel Fabricating in Mars. He served in the Peace Corps in Ecuador in the 1960's and made lifelong friends with his fellow volunteers. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and enjoyed golf, tennis and gardening. He loved to listen to live music and dance and was a voracious reader. Surviving are his wife, Paula Bybee Fey, whom he married on July 18, 1973; a daughter, Sarah Kruttschnitt and her husband, Mark of Ross, CA; two sons, Toby Grytafey and his wife, Anneliese of Toledo, OH and Simon Earle of Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren, Grant and Ava; two sisters, Carol Mioduszewski and her husband, Daniel of Belen, New Mexico and Patricia Rings and her husband, Terry of Lake Charles, Louisiana; two brothers, Bishop William Fey, OFM Cap. of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea and Joseph Fey and his wife, Lynn of Valencia and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Veteran's Pavilion, 698 Valencia Road, Mars, PA. The entrance to the pavilion is to the right of the Adams Township building. Memorials may be made to the Mars Public Library, the Northern Tier Library or the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019