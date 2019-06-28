OERTEL ROBERT JOSEPH

Age 91, of Verona, passed away on June 26, 2019. Bob was in charge of warehouse distribution at Oil Products Co. for many years. He was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand. His favorite activities included gardening, painting, and music. He had a beautiful voice and sang along to songs of the "Crooners" such as Perry Como and Bing Crosby. As a young man, he sang in a barbershop quartet. He was also a skilled dancer on roller skates. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbert J. Oertel. He is lovingly remembered by his sister, Marian Oertel of Penn Hills; his niece, Susan (John) Smith; and nephews, Steve (Donna) Oertel and Wilbert "Butch" (Roxanne) Oertel; as well as many cousins and his aunt, Ann Maromonte. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Penn Hills. A special thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice, the staff at Seneca Place Nursing Home as well as Dr. Emanuel Mamatas.