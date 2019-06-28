Home

ROBERT JOSEPH OERTEL Obituary
OERTEL ROBERT JOSEPH

Age 91, of Verona, passed away on June 26, 2019. Bob was in charge of warehouse distribution at Oil Products Co. for many years. He was a kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand. His favorite activities included gardening, painting, and music. He had a beautiful voice and sang along to songs of the "Crooners" such as Perry Como and Bing Crosby. As a young man, he sang in a barbershop quartet. He was also a skilled dancer on roller skates. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbert J. Oertel. He is lovingly remembered by his sister, Marian Oertel of Penn Hills; his niece, Susan (John) Smith; and nephews, Steve (Donna) Oertel and Wilbert "Butch" (Roxanne) Oertel; as well as many cousins and his aunt, Ann Maromonte. Visitation will be on Friday, June 28 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Penn Hills. A special thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice, the staff at Seneca Place Nursing Home as well as Dr. Emanuel Mamatas.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
