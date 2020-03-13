Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JOSEPH TOMASZEWSKI Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOMASZEWSKI, JR. ROBERT JOSEPH December 14, 1960 - March 9, 2020. Age 59, of Venus, PA, Bob went to be with the stars surrounded by family and love at UPMC Presbyterian. Born in Bellevue, PA, on December 14, 1960, beloved son of Robert J. Tomaszewski, Sr. and Claudia Iseman Tomaszewski. Married to the true love of his life, Bridget Marie Foy Tomaszewski, on September 6, 2002. Bob and Bridget immersed themselves into nature with their love of gardening and being outdoors surrounded by their woods. Bob was previously married and had two sons, Shaun and Mark. He attended Allegheny College and later transferred to the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics and theatre arts. He received his teaching certification from Pitt and later received a master's degree in rehab science from Clarion University. Bob was employed by the Oil City Area School District for 29 years and his dedication to teaching inspired many students to always be their best and brightest selves. He was the president of the Oil City Education Association and negotiated many contracts for the teacher's union. He was a devoted advocate of education and teacher's rights. He was a former member of the Fryburg Sportsman's Club, and served as a little league umpire when his sons were young. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, passing those skills and traits along to his sons and later his grandchildren. Many fond family memories were spent visiting Kennywood and camping at various state parks. Bob was a proud liberal democrat, spent time on the stage as an actor and director, cruised around in his beautifully clean Ford truck (listening to Celtic music or a musical soundtrack), and he bled Black & Gold for Pittsburgh sports. Bridget and Bob loved traveling and often enjoyed staying in bed and breakfasts when they visited Ireland, Charleston, Maine and New York. Bob was an intellectual and adored reading. He never turned down a game of pinochle, badminton, a bowl of ice cream, or a box of chocolate covered cherries. Bob will be sorely missed by his friends and family who loved him beyond words. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sons, Shaun Tomaszewski and husband, Christopher Fox, Mark Tomaszewski and wife, Brittany; three grandchildren, Bryson, Myles, and Brityn; two brothers, Dan Tomaszewski, John Tomaszewski and wife, Pam; several nephews, Johnny, David, Daniel, Darin, and one niece, Robyn; three step-children, Ryan and wife Kelley, Nicholas, and Melissa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at REINSEL FUNERAL HOME in Oil City, with the Rev. Mark Elliston presiding. Friends and family will then be received for light refreshments immediately following the service at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's honor may be made to the Oil City Library or the Oil City Heritage Society.



