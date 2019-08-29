|
|
GILBERT ROBERT K. "GIB"
Suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Robert "Gib" Gilbert, age 71, of Shaler Twp. Survived by Barbara L. Gilbert and beloved daughters, Erin V. (Jeffrey) Paulus, Kara L. (Aaron Stoler) Gilbert and Jenna E. Gilbert; dear grandfather of Evelyn and Josephine Paulus; brother of Larry (Ellen), William (Wendy), Richard (Elaine) and Douglas Gilbert. Gib retired from the Shaler Area School District after more than 30 years of service as a high school biology teacher and cross-country coach. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019