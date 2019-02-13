Home

Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Service
Following Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
On February 11, 2019, age 75, of Lawrenceville. Beloved husband, best friend, and soul mate of Wilma F. Griser; loving father of Maylynn Griser, Donna Griser, and April Scherrah (Bill); adored PapPap of Devon, Dustin, Patrick, Heidi, Stephanie, Alexandra, Kaci, Anthony, Billy Bob, and the late Sidney; son of the late Arthur L. and Irma A. (Scott) Griser; was also preceded in death by his siblings, Agnes. Arthur E., Harry, Joseph, James, and John; survived by Sarah, Samuel, Dolores, Mary, David, Sharon, Dorothy, Thomas, Richard, Joan, Roy, Susan, and Leonard. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg, service will be held immediately following, at the funeral home. INTERMENT IS PRIVATE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
