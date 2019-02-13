|
GRISER ROBERT K.
On February 11, 2019, age 75, of Lawrenceville. Beloved husband, best friend, and soul mate of Wilma F. Griser; loving father of Maylynn Griser, Donna Griser, and April Scherrah (Bill); adored PapPap of Devon, Dustin, Patrick, Heidi, Stephanie, Alexandra, Kaci, Anthony, Billy Bob, and the late Sidney; son of the late Arthur L. and Irma A. (Scott) Griser; was also preceded in death by his siblings, Agnes. Arthur E., Harry, Joseph, James, and John; survived by Sarah, Samuel, Dolores, Mary, David, Sharon, Dorothy, Thomas, Richard, Joan, Roy, Susan, and Leonard. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg, service will be held immediately following, at the funeral home. INTERMENT IS PRIVATE.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019