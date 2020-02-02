|
|
KANITH ROBERT
Age 81, of Hampton, on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemary Herbert Kanith. Stepfather of Dianna (Scott) Huckestein and step-grandfather of Joshua Huckestein. Brother of Lorraine (Tom) Taggert, Roger (Carole) Kanith, and the late Raymond, Ronald, Russell Kanith and Carol Buteria. A U.S. Army Veteran, Robert was a police officer with the Allegheny County Police for 29 years, retiring as an Inspector. Bob lived for others, always helping fix things and aid friends, neighbors, and colleagues. He loved the police force, doing crossword puzzles with Rosemary, and being with his beloved family and friends. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020