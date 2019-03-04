KEANEY ROBERT

Age 92, of Delray Beach, FL, and formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, was born on January 31, 1927, and departed this life peacefully on February 25, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Yvonne Diehl Keaney; and his beloved daughters, Susan Linden Keaney and Ann Keaney Stapor (David); and his adored grandchildren, Kathryn Anne Stapor and Daniel Charles Stapor. He was predeceased by his first wife, Pauline Grauer Keaney. Bob was an Army veteran who served in Korea, and attended Valley Forge Military Academy and Dennison University in Granville, Ohio. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, PA serving as an elder, Superintendent and Clerk of Session, and a long time member of St. Clair Country Club, where he was an avid and passionate golfer and Board member. A gathering to remember and celebrate Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St Clair, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund, 5150 Center Ave., Room 505, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.