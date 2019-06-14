Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom.
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom.
KOMAN ROBERT "BOB"

Age 62, of West Mifflin. Passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Koman; and brother, George Koman, Jr. Survived by loving family, Donna Kelly-Bittner, Harry "Butch" Bittner, Paul Kelly; and aunt, Sandy Gall; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a thank you to the 4th floor nurses at Jefferson Hospital. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Monday 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
