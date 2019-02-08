KUGLER ROBERT

Age 90, of McKeesport, died February 6, 2019, at home. Born July 29, 1928, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Frank and Emma (Hansen) Kugler and the husband of the late Dolores M. (Wise) Kugler for over 64 years. Bob retired from the US Postal Service, where he was a letter carrier for 35 years. He also worked every tax season at H&R Block, for over 25 years. Bob was a member of Corpus Christi Church. He was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Posts #361 of McKeesport and #701 of White Oak, NARFE and NALC. Bob's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by children, Keith R. of McKeesport, Ronald J. (Connie) of McKeesport and Diane B. (Gordy) Moretton of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Matt, Tim, Adam, Amanda (Scott) Sajdak, Gordon J. Moretton, Tyler, Dylan and Paige; Great grandchildren, Brian, Jr., Ethan, Grayson and Miles. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Monday, at noon, in the funeral home chapel. Committal will follow in St. Mary Polish Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Capital area chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences and memories may be shared at:

www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com