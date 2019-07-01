BAKER ROBERT L.

Of North Braddock, age 75, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Dekret) Baker for 52 years; loving and proud father of Robert L, (Jeannette) Baker, II of Monroeville, Edward (Marci) Baker of Duquesne and Patrick (Julie) Baker of Irwin; treasured grandfather of Joshua Boyle, Caitlin (Dustin) Moore, Robert H., Zachary and Ian Baker; brother of Ruth baker of NJ; nephew of Jane Gira of Plum. Bob was an U.S.Army veteran, serving in Korea at the onset of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a mill press operator for WABCO in Wilmerding for 20 years until a plant slowdown in the 1980's. He then retrained and was hired with the Social Security Administration. Bob specialized in working with the blind employees in the downtown office of the SSA. His favorite pastime was fishing at various locations on the Monongahela River and at Loyalhanna Lake. He appreciated animals and deeply loved and was devoted to his family. Bob was a selfless man and was genuinely grateful for the smallest act of kindness bestowed upon him. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Time Later. Bob will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the , 112 Washington Pl., #1520, Pgh., PA 15219 or .