On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Robert L. Bozurich, 91, entered life eternal. He is survived by his daughter, Jaye (Bob) Crawford; son-in-law, Larry (late Kim) Thompson of West Mifflin; five granddaughters, Samantha and Elizabeth Crawford, Natalie (Gus) Miller, and Julie and Whitney Thompson; a brother, Edward Bozurich and Eddie's children, Mollie and Gary, all of California; a sister-in-law, Margaret "Peggy" Bozurich of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the husband of the late Arleen Kautz Bozurich; brother of the late Michael George Bozurich and the late Marion Renn. He was born and raised in Swissvale. He was the retired Fire Chief and Building Inspector for the Borough of Edgewood, and a former fire instructor at the Allegheny County Fire Academy, and previous North and South Park Fire Training Schools, and the local level, a Pennsylvania State Fire Instructor. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a life member of the Swissvale Volunteer Fire Department, the Fire Chiefs Association of Allegheny County, the Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, the Allegheny County Volunteer Fireman's Association, American Legion Post 63, and the Bentz-Isles V.F.W. Post 6679. Memorials in Robert's name should be directed to the McGuire Memorial Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton 15066 or to the Community Food Bank, One North Linden Street, Duquesne, Pennsylvania 15110. Theodore Schleifer of SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. (412-271-1361), North Braddock is assisting the family with Bob's arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019