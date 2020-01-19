|
BURTON ROBERT L.
Of Bethel Park, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in 1930 in Louisville, KY, to Allan Parr Burton and Virginia Needy Burton. He is survived by his son, Robert Gregory (Karrie); and brother, Thomas Allan. Bob was predeceased by his wife Shirley, daughter Lisa Elder (Michael); and younger brother, John (Jack) William (Carolyn). From 1965-1985, Bob was a Special Agent for the FBI. He also served in the Marine Corps for 3 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He earned a BA in Education from the U. of Kentucky and taught History at Manual High School in Louisville. Bob has been a treasured member of the Upper St. Clair Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington City Mission. Visitation will be held Monday Jan. 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon at USC Alliance Church (2510 Old Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241) to follow service. There will be no travel to the gravesite. Please visit henneyfuneralhome.com for further details.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020