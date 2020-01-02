|
COUGHLIN II ROBERT L.
Age 68, of Penn Township, died on Monday, December 30, 2019. Bob was born on January 18, 1951, in McKeesport, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Schreiber) Coughlin. He was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. For many years, Bob coached baseball for his sons and many other local Penn Township youth. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Beth (Kujava) Coughlin; two sons and a daughter, Robert (wife Reagan) Coughlin III, Brian (wife Samantha) Coughlin, and Amy Coughlin; grandchildren, Kian and Sloane; brother, James (wife Patti) Coughlin; in-laws, Roch (Cheryl Ann) Kujava; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends will be received Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Fr. John Getsy, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Millvale. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or to your local blood donation bank. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020