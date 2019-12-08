|
|
CRUSAN ROBERT L.
Age 87, of Richland Twp., Gibsonia, formerly of Ross Twp. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Husband of Virginia M. Swearingen Crusan, who he married on June 3, 1961. Robert had been an accounts payable supervisor for Rust Engineering, before retiring in 1994. Arrangements are private under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019