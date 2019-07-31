Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT EURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. EURY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT L. EURY Obituary
EURY ROBERT L.

Age 86, of Gibsonia, passed away at his home on July 27, 2019. Born in Hoosick Falls, NY on October 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Fred I. and Stella (Denny) Eury. A 1950 graduate of Butler High School, Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse for more than 30 years in a career that took him across the U.S. and to four continents. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary G. (Summers) Eury; four children, Mary D. O'Connor (Brian), Robert L. Eury, Jr., Susan M. Stoltzfus (James) and Paul R. Eury (Kathleen).  He also leaves behind five grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a beloved feline companion, Bella. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sweden Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the PA State Parks and Forest Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.schellhaasfh.com.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now