EURY ROBERT L.
Age 86, of Gibsonia, passed away at his home on July 27, 2019. Born in Hoosick Falls, NY on October 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Fred I. and Stella (Denny) Eury. A 1950 graduate of Butler High School, Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and worked for Westinghouse for more than 30 years in a career that took him across the U.S. and to four continents. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary G. (Summers) Eury; four children, Mary D. O'Connor (Brian), Robert L. Eury, Jr., Susan M. Stoltzfus (James) and Paul R. Eury (Kathleen). He also leaves behind five grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and a beloved feline companion, Bella. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sweden Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the PA State Parks and Forest Foundation, 704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019