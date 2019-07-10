|
GEARINGER ROBERT L.
Webster, NY, formerly of North Hill, Pittsburgh, PA: Sunday, July 7, 2019, age 76. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Catherine; sons, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel; grandchildren, Stephen, Brian, Kevin, Megan, Johnathan, Sean, and Colin; siblings, Suzanne (William) Burley, Michael (Suellen) Gearinger; many nieces, nephews, and their families. No prior calling. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Road, Webster, NY 14580. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity HOPE Ministries. WILLARD H. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019