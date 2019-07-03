|
|
GHELARDUCCI ROBERT L. "ROBBIE"
Age 34, of Carnegie, died June 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Leah Roche and Robert Ghelarducci; grandson of the late Leo and Matilda Ghelarducci and the late Frank and Leah Roche; nephew of Leo, Ernesta, Tillie, Janet, Patricia, Neil, Dorothy, Olga, Richard, Frank, Mary and the late Bill; also many cousins. Family and friends received on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. during the visitation. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019