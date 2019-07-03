Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:45 PM
GHELARDUCCI ROBERT L. "ROBBIE"

Age 34, of Carnegie, died June 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Leah Roche and Robert Ghelarducci; grandson of the late Leo and Matilda Ghelarducci and the late Frank and Leah Roche; nephew of Leo, Ernesta, Tillie, Janet, Patricia, Neil, Dorothy, Olga, Richard, Frank, Mary and the late Bill; also many cousins. Family and friends received on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), a prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. during the visitation.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
