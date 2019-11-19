|
GIGLIOTTI, JR. ROBERT L. "BOB"
Age 64, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, of Collier Twp. Beloved husband of 43 years to Deborah (Varlinsky) Gigliotti; loving father of Luanne M. Gigliotti (Scott Schultz) and Bryan M. (Lisa) Gigliotti; devoted grandfather of Taylor, Ella and Zoe; son of the late Lu Ann and Robert L. Gigliotti, Sr.; brother of Dave (Debbie) Gigliotti, Barbara Gigliotti and the late Rebecca (Philip) Haftman; also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a very special man. He will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019