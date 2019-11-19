Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for ROBERT GIGLIOTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. "BOB" GIGLIOTTI Jr.

ROBERT L. "BOB" GIGLIOTTI Jr. Obituary
GIGLIOTTI, JR. ROBERT L. "BOB"

Age 64, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, of Collier Twp. Beloved husband of 43 years to Deborah (Varlinsky) Gigliotti; loving father of Luanne M. Gigliotti (Scott Schultz) and Bryan M. (Lisa) Gigliotti; devoted grandfather of Taylor, Ella and Zoe; son of the late Lu Ann and Robert L. Gigliotti, Sr.; brother of Dave (Debbie) Gigliotti, Barbara Gigliotti and the late Rebecca (Philip) Haftman; also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a very special man. He will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held privately. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
