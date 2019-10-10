Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
ROBERT L. GOLOBIC

ROBERT L. GOLOBIC Obituary
GOLOBIC ROBERT L.

Age 69, of Allison Park, on Oct. 6, 2019. Son of the late Vincent P. and Veronica (Schwartz) Golobic. Survived by daughters, Robin Golobic Speas and Michele Golobic Moore; sons-in-law, Michael Speas and James Moore; granddaughters, Maria Speas, Gabrielle Speas, Amelia Speas, Stella Moore, and Skylar Moore; and brother, Vincent James Golobic. Robert served as a master salvage diver in the Navy for four years, where he learned IT and continued that as his career until he retired five years ago. Visitation Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  and Sunday, 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
