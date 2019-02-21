Home

ROBERT L. KIEFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT L. KIEFER Obituary
KIEFER ROBERT L.

Age 67, peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 of Baldwin. Beloved husband of 45 years to Mary Lynn (Wagner) Kiefer; loving father of Stephen F. (Jen) Kiefer and Jennifer A. (Sean) Palastro; proud grandfather of Luke, Brielle and Vincent; brother of Carol (the late Robert) Oehling and Ronald (the late Criss) Kiefer.  Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.  Bob will be deeply missed by all who know him but will now be our guardian angel.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL  HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
